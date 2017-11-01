UK police say serious collision in London not terrorism-related

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said a serious collision on Wednesday evening in the Covent Garden area of central London, a popular tourist spot in the British capital, was a traffic accident and not terrorism.

“Police were called to reports of a taxi in collision with pedestrians in Southampton Street. Not thought to be terrorist related,” police said in a statement.

The incident, which happened around 1630 GMT, caused initial panic among nearby pedestrians, some witnesses reported on Twitter.