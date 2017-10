Forensic investigators search next to a London underground tube at Parsons Green station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The device used during an incident at a London metro station on Friday did not fully detonate, Sky News reported, citing unnamed sources.

Several people were injured at a London underground station after witnesses reported a blast on a packed rush-hour commuter train which police were treating as a terrorism incident.