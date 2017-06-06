FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May says tough conversations needed over terror funding
June 6, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 2 months ago

British PM May says tough conversations needed over terror funding

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the Done family during a Conservative party election campaign visit to their farm in near Overton, north-east Wales, June 6, 2017.Ben Stansall/Pool

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Britain needed to have tough conversations with those who finance terrorism and extremism, including with foreign governments and allies if necessary.

May was asked by Sky News whether she was willing to tackle foreign governments or British allies if they were found to be backing militant groups, after Britain suffered its third attack in as many months last weekend.

"Tough conversations are required over this whole issue of financing of the terrorists and the financing of extremism," she said. "We need to have tough conversations with whoever we need to have those conversations with."

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said earlier on Tuesday that Britain needed to work with other countries to cut funding for terrorism whether it is provided with the knowledge of governments or not.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon

