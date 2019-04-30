Scotland's Glasgow airport operational after security alert on easyJet flight

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Glasgow airport briefly suspended all flights on Tuesday after a report of a security alert on an inbound easyJet flight from London Gatwick.

“There were reports of a security alert on an inbound easyJet flight from Gatwick,” said a spokesman for Glasgow airport. “The aircraft landed safely and without incident and was met by emergency services.”

“Operations were temporarily suspended. The incident was stood down and we are now operational.”