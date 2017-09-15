FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police 'chasing down suspects' after train bombing
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 11:14 PM / a month ago

British police 'chasing down suspects' after train bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police vehicles line the street near Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - British police are chasing down the people they suspect of being behind a bomb which injured 29 people on a packed commuter train in west London on Friday, the country’s most senior counter-terrorism officer said.

Mark Rowley said officers were sifting through surveillance footage and examining the remains of the device.

“This is a very complex investigation which is continuing at speed,” he told reporters. “We are chasing down suspects.”

Reporting by Kate Holton and William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

