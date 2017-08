British police name third London attacker as Youssef Zaghba

LONDON (Reuters) - British police investigating Saturday's attack on London Bridge on Tuesday named the third assailant as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian national of Moroccan descent who was from east London.

Police said Zaghba had not been a subject of interest to police or the domestic spy agency MI5.

Police had on Monday named the other two attackers as Khuram Butt, aged 27, and Rachid Redouane, aged 30.

Police also said they had made a fresh arrest on Tuesday, detaining a 27-year-old man in Barking, east London.