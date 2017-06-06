FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
British police name third London attacker as Youssef Zaghba
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 2 months ago

British police name third London attacker as Youssef Zaghba

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police investigating Saturday's attack on London Bridge on Tuesday named the third assailant as Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian national of Moroccan descent who was from east London.

Police said Zaghba had not been a subject of interest to police or the domestic spy agency MI5.

Police had on Monday named the other two attackers as Khuram Butt, aged 27, and Rachid Redouane, aged 30.

Police also said they had made a fresh arrest on Tuesday, detaining a 27-year-old man in Barking, east London.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon

