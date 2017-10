LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British police on Friday advised people to avoid the area near Parsons Green, a west London underground station, after media reports of a blast on a train.

“Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and British Transport Police are in attendance along with the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service,” London’s police said in a statement.

“We would advise people to avoid the area.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alistair Smout)