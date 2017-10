Members of a bomb disposal squad stand in the street near Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - London police said on Friday they were making urgent inquiries to track down who was responsible for an explosion at a metro station, which officers are treating as a “terrorist incident.”

“Counter Terrorism detectives are making fast-time inquiries to establish who was responsible for the incident at Parsons Green tube station,” London’s Metropolitan police tweeted on Friday.