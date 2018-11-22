UK police and MI5 doing all they can to tackle terrorism - interior minister

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government, police and MI5 security service are doing everything they can to tackle the evolving threat of terrorism and have undergone reviews since a series of deadly attacks last year, interior minister Sajid Javid said.

“Following the attacks, the government, police and MI5 undertook a series of rigorous reviews to ensure we are all doing everything we can to tackle the evolving threat of terrorism,” Javid said.

He spoke after parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) said MI5 missed potential opportunities to prevent a suicide bombing in Manchester in 2017.

“I thank the ISC for their report which we will review and formally respond to in due course,” Javid said.