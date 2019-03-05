Major London underground hub reopens after false alarm - city authorities

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Kings Cross St Pancras underground station has reopened after a fire alert proved to be a false alarm, a spokeswoman for the city’s transport authorities said on Tuesday.

“We believe that it was a hoax call at one of the fire points,” a Transport for London spokeswoman said. The investigations into the cause of the alert were continuing.

A spokesman for London’s fire brigade said firefighters had established that there was no fire within 10 minutes of arriving at 2144 GMT, and that it had been a false alarm.