World News
November 30, 2019 / 5:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK Labour leader calls for investigation after London Bridge attack

1 Min Read

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn practices in the studio before the start of the Channel 4 News' General Election climate debate at ITN Studios in Holborn, central London, Britain November 28, 2019. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition leader called on Saturday for an investigation and said there were questions for the probation service and parole board after a man who had been convicted on terrorism offences killed two people at London Bridge.

“There’s got to be a very full investigation and clearly there’s been a disaster,” Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told broadcasters.

Wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, Usman Khan went on the rampage on Friday afternoon at a conference on criminal rehabilitation beside London Bridge. He was wrestled to the ground by bystanders and then shot dead by police.

Reporting by Costas Pitas

