LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Leadenhall market in London’s financial district was briefly evacuated on Tuesday after reports of a suspicious package in the area.

City of London Police said a cordon had been put in place around the ornate arcade, home to bars and shops and close to the Lloyd’s of London insurance building.

They later said the package had been declared non-suspicious and that the cordons had been lifted. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)