2 months ago
#World News
June 12, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 2 months ago

British police arrest another man in London Bridge attack probe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British police investigating last weekend's deadly attacks on London Bridge said they arrested a 19-year-old man in east London on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police, in a statement posted on its website, said the man was taken into custody at a south London police station and was being detained under the Terrorism Act. bit.ly/2rQdqnC

Six other men are in custody in connection with last Saturday's incident in which eight people were killed and 50 injured after three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

