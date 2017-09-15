Trump denounces attack in London, urges "proactive" steps

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media after arriving to receive a briefing on Hurricane Irma relief efforts and tour storm damage in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S., September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday denounced an attack in London when a blast hit a packed commuter train, and urged authorities and others to take more “proactive” steps such as better policing of internet use by terrorist groups.

“Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

“Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!”