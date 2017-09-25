FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police arrest seventh man over bomb attack on London train
September 25, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 23 days ago

British police arrest seventh man over bomb attack on London train

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British police on Monday made a new arrest in their investigation into a bomb attack on a London underground train earlier this month.

The man, 20, was detained at a house in the Welsh capital Cardiff by counter-terrorism officers, London police said. He is the seventh man to have been arrested over the attack at Parsons Green station in London on Sept. 15 which injured 30 people.

Last Friday, teenager Ahmed Hassan appeared in court charged with attempted murder over the attack. He was remanded in custody until Oct. 13.

Two other men are still being questioned by police while three others have since been released by detectives and face no further action. Searches are still ongoing at one address in Surrey, south of London, and in Cardiff. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

