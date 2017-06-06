FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 2 months ago

British police say significant evidence found in car linked to Manchester bombing

Salman Abedi, who has been identified as the suicide bomber who attacked concert goers at the Manchester Arena; is seen in Manchester before the attack in a picture taken from closed circuit television between May 18 and 22, 2017 and handed out by Greater Manchester Police in appeal for more information about his movements. Greater Manchester Police handout via REUTERS

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Forensic examination of a car seized in connection with a suicide bombing in Manchester last month has uncovered significant evidence, British police said on Tuesday.

Police, investigating the movements of Salman Abedi before he killed 22 people at a concert hall, tweeted a picture of the white Nissan Micra along with a red and black holdall bag with a "San Francisco 49ers" logo on the side.

"Abedi made repeated trips to and from this car between 18 and 22 May 2017 and we believe he was taking items from the car to help assemble the device," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement, appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information they have about the bag or car.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

