World News
January 2, 2019 / 4:40 PM / in an hour

British police confident Manchester attacker acted alone

1 Min Read

Police officers stand outside a house being searched in connection to a stabbing at Victoria Station in Manchester, Britain, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they were increasingly confident that a man who attacked three people with a kitchen knife at Manchester’s Victoria station on New Year’s Eve acted alone.

Police had already said that the 25-year-old man had been detained under the Mental Health Act. He is now in a secure medical facility.

“The investigation has moved at a very fast pace and detectives are increasingly confident that the man acted alone in the final stages of the attack,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

“The investigation will continue and will examine if anybody may have encouraged or assisted the man to commit the attack.”

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by David Milliken

