Suspicious package in Manchester deemed non-viable: British police

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Police have deemed a suspicious package found in Manchester city centre to be a non-viable device but bomb disposal experts will help the operation, the police force for the northern English city said on Friday.

“The cordon in Piccadilly Gardens remains in place... Officers responding to reports of a suspicious package in the area deemed it to be a non-viable device,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

“Bomb disposal officers are on their way to the scene.”

The force added that it had responded to reports of a suspicious package in the nearby town of Oldham, which was also deemed non-viable.

Earlier, a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said a 26-year old man had been detained.