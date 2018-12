Police officers stand at the end of a tram platform following a stabbing at Victoria Station in Manchester, Britain, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - UK Police said late on Monday that three people suffered knife injuries in an incident at the Manchester Victoria station on New Year’s Eve.

Police said bit.ly/2BPPwMF they have detained a man in the incident which left a woman, a man and a police officer injured.