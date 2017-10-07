FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London museum incident not terrorism-related, police say
October 7, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 10 days ago

London museum incident not terrorism-related, police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A forensics officer examines a car near the Natural History Museum, after a car mounted the pavement, in London, Britain October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - London police said a incident outside the city’s Natural History Museum in which 11 people were hurt when a car collided with pedestrians was not terrorism-related but was being treated as a road traffic collision.

British media reported a car had mounted the sidewalk outside the tourist attraction, one of several large museums in that area of South Kensington, west London, and police said a man had been detained at the scene.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alison Williams

