UK says attacks from Northern Irish based militants on mainland Britain unlikely

LONDON (Reuters) - British security services on Thursday reduced the threat level from Northern Irish-related militants to mainland Britain, saying an attack was now considered unlikely.

Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd arrives in Downing Street in London, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

The domestic security agency MI5 downgraded its threat level from substantial to moderate, the second-lowest, which means an attack was possible but not likely.

“The decision to change this threat level is taken by the Security Service independently of ministers and is based on the very latest intelligence, considering factors such as capability, intent and timescale,” Home Secretary Amber Rudd said in a statement.

The change only relates to the mainland, with the level in the British province itself remaining at severe, meaning an attack is considered highly likely.

The threat level to the United Kingdom posed by international terrorism also remains at severe.

“Despite the change which has been made today, there remains a real and serious threat against the United Kingdom from terrorism and I would ask the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police regardless of the threat level,” Rudd said.