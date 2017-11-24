FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London police say responding to reports shots fired on Oxford Street
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 5:28 PM / a day ago

London police say responding to reports shots fired on Oxford Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s police force said they had received reports that shots had been fired on Oxford Street and in the nearby underground station, which they were responding to as if it might be terrorist-related.

Armed police run along Oxford Street, London, Britain November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“Police were called at 16:38 hrs ... to a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related. Armed and unarmed officers are on scene” the police added.

No casualties had been found so far, police said.

Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

