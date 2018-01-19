FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 10:08 AM / a day ago

Teenager pleads not guilty to carrying out London bomb attack on train

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A teenager accused of planting an improvised bomb on a London commuter train which injured 30 people pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of attempted murder and causing an explosion at Parsons Green station in southwest London last September.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, appeared at London’s Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison.

He is charged with trying to murder passengers on a District Line underground train heading to central London from the southwestern suburb of Wimbledon.

Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green underground station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

He is also accused of making a bomb using the highly volatile triacetone triperoxide (TATP) - known as “the mother of Satan” - or another explosive substance.

Flames engulfed the carriage but no-one was seriously hurt in what authorities said was Britain’s fifth major attack of 2017.

The two week trial is due to start on March 5.

Reporting by Michael Holden,; Writing by Alistair Smout,; Editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
