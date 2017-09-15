FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police say 'terrorist incident' at London metro station
September 15, 2017

British police say 'terrorist incident' at London metro station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Personal belonglongs and a bucket with an item on fire inside it, are seen on the floor of an underground train carriage at Parsons Green station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media. SYLVAIN PENNEC/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Friday that they were treating as a “terrorist incident” reports of a blast at a west London metro station.

Armed police rushed to reports of a fire on a train at a London underground station with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a packed rush-hour commuter train.

“Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for CT policing, has declared it a terrorist incident,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

