Police at Scottish parliament after suspect package found
November 7, 2017 / 12:23 PM / a day ago

Police at Scottish parliament after suspect package found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Scottish police responded to an incident at the Scottish parliament building in the capital Edinburgh on Tuesday following the discovery of a suspicious package, they said.

“Police in Edinburgh responded to the Scottish Parliament at around 11.35 a.m. on Tuesday 7th November following the discovery of a suspicious package,” police said in a statement.

“The building has been evacuated as a precaution and inquiries are continuing.” (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary, Estelle Shirbon. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

