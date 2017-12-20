Alleged UK plotter who posted photo of Prince George to face trial in April

LONDON (Reuters) - A British man accused of posting a picture of four-year-old Prince George and the address of his London school as part of a series of possible targets for Islamist militants will face trial from April 30, a London court said on Wednesday.

Husnain Rashid, 31, is accused of posting information on the Telegram messaging service to encourage jihadis to carry out attacks, along with information to help them with possible targets such as sports venues.

He appeared at London’s Old Bailey central criminal court charged with preparing acts of terrorism, and was remanded in custody. His four-week trial will take place at Woolwich Crown Court in south London.