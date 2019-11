Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the new headquarters of the Royal Philatelic society in London, Britain November 26, 2019. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth sent her “thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones” in the London Bridge attack, PA Media reported on Saturday.

Wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, attacker Usman Khan went on a rampage on Friday afternoon at a conference on criminal rehabilitation.

Two people died and three were injured, police have said.