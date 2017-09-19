FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's M1 motorway closed after suspicious object discovered
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 19, 2017 / 10:26 AM / a month ago

Britain's M1 motorway closed after suspicious object discovered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Part of Britain’s M1 motorway was closed on Tuesday after what police described as a suspicious object was found under a bridge.

The object was discovered at around 0630 GMT and prompted police to close the motorway in both directions between Milton Keynes and Northampton in central England.

“We are urging the public to avoid the M1 as we are currently dealing with a report of a suspicious object,” Thames Valley police said in a statement. “The road closures are likely to be in place for some time.”

Photographs on social media showed long queues on the motorway, one of Britain’s main road arteries between London and the north. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.