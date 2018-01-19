FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Industrials
January 19, 2018 / 10:44 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Suspect package near London's Kings Cross station deemed non-suspicious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with item deemed non-suspicious)

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Police investigating a package which briefly sparked a security alert near London’s Kings Cross railway station on Friday said the item was non-suspicious and that cordons were being lifted.

“Police were dealing with a suspicious package in Pentonville Road/Caledonian Road, #KingsCross. The package has been deemed non-suspicious & cordons now being removed,” local police said on Twitter.

A police spokesman had earlier said that roads had been shut near Kings Cross, but the station itself was not closed during the incident. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.