UK minister says police not looking for more suspects after London attack - Sky News

Forensics officer is seen near the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, Britain, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - Britain’s security minister said police are not looking for any other suspects after killing a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death and wounded three others in central London on Friday, Sky News reported on Saturday.

In what the authorities called a terrorist attack, the attacker went on a rampage targeting people at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge in the heart of the city’s financial district, before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders.