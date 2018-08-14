FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 14, 2018 / 1:02 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Trump vows 'toughness and strength' after UK parliament incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that terrorists should be treated with “toughness and strength” after a man drove a car into members of the public and a security barrier outside Britain’s parliament, injuring three.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with supporters in Utica, New York, U.S., August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“Another terrorist attack in London...These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!” Trump tweeted.

British police arrested a man on suspicion of terrorism offences, saying he appeared to deliberately drive into cyclists before ramming a car into security barriers outside the British parliament in London.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.