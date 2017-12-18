Britain not treating incident at military base as terrorism at this stage - source

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain is not treating an incident at a British military base on Monday as terrorism-related at this stage, a Western security source said.

U.S. military personnel fired shots as they stopped a man who tried to force his way into Mildenhall Royal Air Force base.

The British authorities “are not treating the incident as terrorism related at this stage,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

The source added that Suffolk police force was taking the lead on the incident and that specialist anti-terrorism officers were not immediately involved. (Reporting by London bureau; editing by Michael Holden)