FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Man behind UK mosque attack not known to security services-minister
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 19, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 2 months ago

Man behind UK mosque attack not known to security services-minister

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - A man who drove a van into worshippers near a London mosque on Monday was not known to the security services in terms of far-right extremism, British minister Ben Wallace said.

"This man was not known to the authorities in the space of extremism or far-right extremism," Wallace, junior minister for security in the Home Office, or interior ministry, told Sky News.

The attack on a group of people leaving prayers at the Muslim Welfare House and the nearby Finsbury Park Mosque in north London injured 10 people in what Prime Minister Theresa May has called a sickening, terrorist attack on Muslims.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.