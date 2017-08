LONDON (Reuters) - British police fired a Taser stun gun at a man who reached for a knife outside parliament on Friday, police said.

"At 11:10hrs on Friday, 16 June, officers on routine duties near to the Carriage Gates entrance to the Palace of Westminster became aware of a man acting suspiciously," police said in a statement.

"The man reached for a knife, and police discharged a Taser," police said.