March 22, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

UK PM May lays wreath to mark anniversary of parliament attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May laid a wreath on Thursday to remember the five victims of an attack exactly a year ago when a driver mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before killing an unarmed policeman outside parliament.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May lays a wreath of flowers on Parliament Square in Westminster on the anniversary of the Westminster Bridge attack in London, Britain, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Attached to the floral tribute was a note reading: “In memory of those who were lost and in defiance of those who would seek to silence our democracy.”

Slideshow (2 Images)

May laid the wreath in Parliament Square, just yards from the scene of the attack by Islamist Khalid Masood, 52, who was shot dead in the attack.

It was the first of five attacks on Britain last year which police blamed on terrorism.

The dead police officer was PC Keith Palmer, 48. Of the other casualties, two were British, one Romanian and one American. Some 50 people were injured.

Reporting by Stephen Addison

