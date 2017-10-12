Britain declines to comment on reported death of 'white widow' jihadist

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman refused on Thursday to comment on a newspaper report that a British jihadi who recruited for the Islamic State militant group has been killed in Syria by a U.S. drone.

“I’ve seen the reports, I don’t have any comments to make in relation to this specific case,” the spokesman said. He repeated government advice warning against all travel to Syria.

Sally Jones was killed along with her 12-year-old son, The Sun newspaper reported.