October 2, 2017 / 7:02 PM / in 15 days

London's East Croydon station to reopen after security check - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s East Croydon station was due to reopen on Monday after police said an item they had been investigating was not harmful.

“The item at East Croydon has been declared non-suspicious,” Britain’s transport police said on Twitter. “The station will be reopening very shortly.”

The temporary closure caused delays for commuters and for travellers using the city’s nearby Gatwick Airport.

Britain is on its second-highest level of security alert after several attacks in the country in recent months.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

