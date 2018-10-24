FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

London's King's Cross train station evacuated briefly due to fire alert

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s King’s Cross train station was evacuated briefly during Wednesday’s rush hour due to a fire alert triggered by smoldering on the track.

An Underground tube sign is seen alongside a clock on London King's Cross railway station, London, Britain, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

The station was later reopened after emergency services found no fire.

“There is no fire,” a spokesman for Transport for London said.

Passengers said they were evacuated from the station as scores of emergency vehicles arrived.

“Smelt smoke or something on the Piccadilly line platform at kings cross,” Rosie Ayoub said on Twitter. “Emergency services super quick on the scene.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

