April 9, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Man arrested after suspicious vehicle stopped near London's Buckingham Palace - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A man was arrested and cordons put in place around Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace residence on Monday after a suspicious vehicle was stopped by police nearby, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after a white van which was deemed suspicious was stopped by officers on a road opposite the palace, a police spokesman said.

“Road closures ad cordons are in place and officers are assessing the vehicle as we speak,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

