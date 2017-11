EDINBURGH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Scottish parliament was evacuated on Tuesday as police dealt with an incident.

“An incident has occurred requiring the evacuation of the MSP building at Holyrood,” the parliament said in a statement. “The police are in attendance at the scene.”

A BBC reporter said on Twitter that a package containing white powder had been sent to a lawmaker. (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)