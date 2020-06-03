World News
June 3, 2020 / 1:19 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

UK police investigating suspicious vehicle in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said they were dealing with a suspicious vehicle at Sloane Square in London and the area’s lawmaker said he had heard that a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.

“Am hearing that a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians,” Greg Hands said on Twitter. “Am checking with eye-witnesses that everyone is OK.”

“Police in Kensington & Chelsea are dealing with a suspicious vehicle at SloaneSquare. Cordons and closures are currently in place,” police said. “We await examination of the vehicle.”

