UK police search landfill site for Manchester Arena bomber's suitcase

LONDON (Reuters) - Police investigating the 2017 suicide bomb attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 people said on Monday they were searching for a suitcase in a landfill site in Bury, northern England, as part of their inquiries.

Candles burn with the names of the dead during the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing, in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

“Officers are currently carrying out a follow-up search at a landfill site in Bury in relation to the ongoing investigation into the arena attack,” a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said.

The spokeswoman said the search in Bury, 8 miles north of Manchester, was in connection with a blue suitcase that the bomber was pictured wheeling on the day of the attack.