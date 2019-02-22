UK's Serious Fraud Office drops investigations of Rolls Royce individuals, GSK

The logo of Rolls-Royce is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has dropped its investigations into aero engine maker Rolls-Royce individuals and drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline, citing insufficient evidence.

“After an extensive and careful examination I have concluded that there is either insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction or it is not in the public interest to bring a prosecution in these cases,” Lisa Osofsky, director of the Serious Fraud Office, said.

The investigation into Rolls-Royce resulted in a deferred prosecution agreement with the company and one of its units in respect of bribery and corruption to win business in Indonesia, Thailand, India, Russia, Nigeria, China and Malaysia, the SFO said.

The SFO launched an investigation into GSK and its subsidiaries in 2014, focused on commercial practices by the company, its units and associated persons.