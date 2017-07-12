FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's king expresses confidence over Gibraltar arrangement with Britain
July 12, 2017 / 4:07 PM / a month ago

Spain's king expresses confidence over Gibraltar arrangement with Britain

Spain's King Felipe addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, April 27, 2017.Vincent Kessler/Files

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain's King Felipe said on Wednesday he was confident that Spain and Britain could work towards an acceptable arrangement over Gibraltar, a British territory which Spain wants back.

Addressing both houses of parliament in London, Felipe said both countries had overcome "estrangements, rivalries and disputes" in the past.

"I am certain this resolve to overcome our differences will be even greater in the case of Gibraltar, and I am confident that through the necessary dialogue and effort, our two governments will be able to work towards arrangements that are acceptable to all involved," he said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper

