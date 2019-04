Commuters enter King's Cross Railway Station in London, Britain January 2 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s King’s Cross St Pancras and Euston underground stations were evacuated on Friday after a faulty train triggered a fire alert, transport police said.

“The fire alert was caused by a faulty train. No cause for concern,” a British Transport Police spokeswoman said, adding that the stations would be reopened as soon as possible.