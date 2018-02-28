FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 28, 2018 / 12:04 PM / a day ago

Sterling skids as EU's Barnier says transition not a given

Saikat Chatterjee

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sterling skidded to a two-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, after the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiatior Michel Barnier said a transition deal was not a given.

The British currency, already down on the day, extended losses to trade more than half a percent lower at $1.3830 , its weakest since Feb. 14, as Barnier said talks on a post-Brexit transition period had confirmed “significant divergences”, and that Birtian must “pick up the pace” of talks if it wants a deal this year.

Against the euro, sterling hit the day’s lows, trading down 0.4 percent at 88.23 pence, (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee Editing by Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.