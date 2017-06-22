Pound hits session highs after BoE's Forbes rate-hike remarks

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Sterling touched session highs against the dollar and euro in late Thursday U.S. trading after comments from Bank of England policy-maker Kristin Forbes who said "'lift-off' of UK interest rates should not be delayed any longer" in a speech to the London School of Business.

At 3:31 p.m. (1931 GMT), the pound hit $1.2685 before moving to $1.2676, up 0.08 percent on the day, while the euro fell to 87.89 pence before bouncing up to 87.92 pence, down 0.2 percent from late on Wednesday, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler)