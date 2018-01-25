FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
January 25, 2018 / 8:58 AM / a day ago

Euro falls below 87 vs sterling to lowest since June 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The euro fell below the 87 pence mark against the sterling for the first time in seven months as the British pound’s rally against the dollar this week spread to other currencies.

Against the euro, which itself is basking in the afterglow of a booming economy, sterling strengthened to 86.96 pence, its highest since June 2017, taking its gains to more than 2 percent against the single currency so far this month.

Its gains against the dollar have been more pronounced, with sterling rising more than 5.6 percent so far this month, on track for its best monthly performance since June 2009. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.