FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Ex-divs to take 2.35 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 3
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 6 days ago

Ex-divs to take 2.35 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 3

2 Min Read

    LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.35 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY       (RIC)      DIVIDEND   STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                          (pence)                  
                                                   
 Micro Focus              45.22                    0.39
 RELX                     11.7                     0.48
 Unilever                 31.83                    1.48
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                        (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                                          (pence) 
                                                          
 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Closed Fund            9.05
 Beazley                                                  3.7
 Berendsen                                                11
 Dominos Pizza                                            3.75
 Halfords Group                                           11.68
 Inchcape                                                 7.9
 Jupiter Fund Management                                  6.8
 Moneysupermarket.com Group                               2.84
 P2P Global Investments                                   12
 QinetiQ Group                                            4
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.