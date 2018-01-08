FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 11
January 8, 2018 / 12:30 PM / a day ago

Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.40 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY  (RIC)      DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                     (pence)                  
                                              
 Sky                 10                       0.40
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                  (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                     (pence)    
 Brewin Dolphin                                      10.75
 NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd             0.79
 QinetiQ Group                                       2.1
 Scottish Investment Trust                           19.5
 WH Smith                                            33.6
 UDG Healthcare                                      9.72 (US cents)
 Workspace Group                                     14.144
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
