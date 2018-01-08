Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 11

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.40 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Sky 10 0.40 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Brewin Dolphin 10.75 NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd 0.79 QinetiQ Group 2.1 Scottish Investment Trust 19.5 WH Smith 33.6 UDG Healthcare 9.72 (US cents) Workspace Group 14.144 (Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Danilo Masoni)